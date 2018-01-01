New York Mets

Sporting News
Tim-tebow_1tavy9y14ijtt1csrpx3nkw98c

Tim Tebow defends mom after she said Mets should call him up

by: gabrielle.McMillen@performgroup.com (Gabrielle McMillen) Sporting News 7m

Pam Tebow told TMZ if she's "partial, so we would vote for him to go up to the majors."

Tweets