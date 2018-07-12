New York Mets
Mets may want to let the bad contracts get claimed on waivers this August
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 53s
One way the New York Mets can save money is to let players go once claimed on the waiver wire this August. Would they actually do it? How will the New York...
Yes teams still do pro coverage in JulyMets had scout at Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield's recent start https://t.co/FfxjxUkmGD https://t.co/3hQMJEpcFgBlogger / Podcaster
Mets had scout at Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield's recent start https://t.co/8yBRt1zL9vBlogger / Podcaster
Mets had scout at Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield's recent start https://t.co/FfxjxUkmGDTV / Radio Network
Mets-Nationals? More like who-cares https://t.co/GJFcIZKidHBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: 3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Opt For Veterans Over Prospects https://t.co/7QHObMxFbZ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Oakley arrested, accused of cheating in Vegas https://t.co/UcI5sPbfbTTV / Radio Network
