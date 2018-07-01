New York Mets

nj.com
24683537-standard

MLB trade rumors: Yankees, Mets talk Zack Wheeler?

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3m

The New York Mets could trade Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard or Jacob deGrom before the July 31, 2018 (7/31/18) non-waiver deadline. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman wants to upgrade his starting rotation. Is there a match between the two ballclubs?

Tweets