New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reports: Mets' Cespedes taking grounders at first
by: Reuters — Yahoo Sports 9m
In an effort to improve his on-field durability, New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been taking groundballs at first base while rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, Fla., according to multiple reports. Cespedes reportedly is willing to move to the...
Tweets
-
Yes teams still do pro coverage in JulyMets had scout at Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield's recent start https://t.co/FfxjxUkmGD https://t.co/3hQMJEpcFgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets had scout at Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield's recent start https://t.co/8yBRt1zL9vBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets had scout at Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield's recent start https://t.co/FfxjxUkmGDTV / Radio Network
-
Mets-Nationals? More like who-cares https://t.co/GJFcIZKidHBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: 3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Opt For Veterans Over Prospects https://t.co/7QHObMxFbZ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Oakley arrested, accused of cheating in Vegas https://t.co/UcI5sPbfbTTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets