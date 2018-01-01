New York Mets

Mets Minors

Dibrell Named Top 30 Mets Prospect

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 3m

With the New York Mets releasing Marcos Molina, MLB Pipeline has updated their list of the Top 30 Mets prospects to include RHP Tony Dibrell as the organization's 30th best prospect.Dibrell, 2

Tweets