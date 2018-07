Mets’ Dom Smith has ONE RBI

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Dom Smith has ONE RBI. How is that even possible? It is July 12th Dom has played in 26 games. He has 72 PA. He has one RBI. Noah Syndergaard has two RBI. He plays as much as I do. Zack Wheeeler has two RBI. Remember Travis d’Arnaud playin this season?