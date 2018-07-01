New York Mets

Game Thread: Nationals vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman

Thursday, July 12, 2018 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, N.Y.RHP Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.33) vs. LHP Steven Matz (4-6, 3.31)SNY • WOR 710 AM • 104.3 WAXQ-FM HD 2 • ESPN 105The Mets

