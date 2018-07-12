New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Manager: facing Scherzer would be harder on Rosario than not playing

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Watch this video.  In it you will hear a manager admit he is ducking having Rosario face Scherzer.  Even Gelbs asked a follow-up. Then he goes on to discuss this nonsense idea that Cespedes is going to play first base, as it first basemen don’t run the...

