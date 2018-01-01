New York Mets
Report: Mets likely to go outside organization to hire next GM
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 6m
In Sandy Alderson's absence, the New York Mets are operating with a front-office tandem led by three executives. When the team hires Alderson's replacement none of them are likely to get the promotion, as the club will reportedly hire an outside candidate
