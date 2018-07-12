New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Some hurdles to the Yoenis Cespedes first-base experiment
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 10m
The Mets are still trying to figure out whether their potential experimentation with Yoenis Cespedes at first base will come during the season or wait until spring training. Cespedes was expected to
Tweets
-
Fanatics was selling a Mets shirt that must be part of some sort of curse https://t.co/OoHt1daVjNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @LRubinson: Oh right. I had someone tell me that the last time I asked why Jeff McNeil wasn't called up at age 26. What are the… https://t.co/zMgThNaWS0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mike_petriello: Podcast! This was very fun. @mtmeyers & I welcome special guest @adamgfisher (fmr Mets SrDir of BBOps & ATL AGM) i… https://t.co/jJvK2cuibPBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RealKentMurphy: Pedro Martinez really went on Family Fued and rhymed “yummy” with “Miami” ??Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's a storyline you've heard before: #Mets bullpen falters and they never recover https://t.co/TpqWhNwNsfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JaysonL56: @mikemayerMMO Homered off Phil Niekro and randy JohnsonBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets