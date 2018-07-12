New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bryce Harper wrecks struggling reliever in another Mets loss
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
Of all the Mets with expiring contracts, Jerry Blevins is probably the most likely to stay — simply because it might take a microscope to determine his trade value. The struggling left-handed
Tweets
-
You'll never guess which #Mets lefty specialist gave up a crushing home run to a lefty hitter named Bryce Harper:… https://t.co/QDGOFy3b7GNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @GregLogan1: OMG, Woj just reported @JLin7 has been traded by .@BrooklynNets to Atlanta. #Nets also complete trade with Denver f… https://t.co/wZjJQy0LbCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes continues to be a #Mets mystery in more ways than one https://t.co/ryFgkjKbRuBlogger / Podcaster
-
All Steven Matz could do was tip his cap to Anthony Rendon, who hit two home runs off the #Mets lefty:… https://t.co/2MGRV06T4bNewspaper / Magazine
-
Trade Chatter: Britton, Merrifield, Mets, Beltre, Braves https://t.co/AxlwCly0OtBlogger / Podcaster
-
I have always really liked Steven Matz and this short gif is really good."Mickeyyyyyyyy. Buddyyyyyy. Come onnnnnn. Ehhhh? Aw ok..." https://t.co/C6Xp3S1WIwBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets