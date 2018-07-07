New York Mets

North Jersey
636665727346389749-0707-dom-smith-1

Dominic Smith fans in key spot in Mets loss to Nationals, and could be demoted soon

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 7m

Dominic Smith struck out in a key spot in the 5-4 loss to the Nationals. The infielder could be demoted.

Tweets