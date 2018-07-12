New York Mets
Nationals 5, Mets 4: Something Less than Max Scherzer’s Best is Enough Against Mets
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The ace of the Nationals struggled some in his final showcase to be the N.L.’s starter in the All-Star game, but Washington’s offense picked him up.
