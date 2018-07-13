New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-02-05-at-9.43.25-am

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Thor vs Harvey Day (sort of)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Hey take a close look at this! The Mets will start someone named Noah Syndergaard tonight.  Apparently he is one of the….wait for it…. …he’s one of the FIVE ACES!  Sure he doesn’t pitch much, cuckolds mascots, and has won five times since the start of...

Tweets