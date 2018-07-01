New York Mets

Mack's Mets
St%252blucie%252bpress%252brelease

Stone Crabs sweep Mets in doubleheader

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (July 12, 2018) –  The Charlotte Stone Crabs swept a doubleheader vs. the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday at Charlotte ...

Tweets