New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jose-reyes-amed-rosario

Rosario Should’ve Gotten a Shot at Scherzer

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

The New York Mets have a valuable commodity in Amed Rosario. No, not the type you trade, but the type an organization invests in.By bringing up the Dominican native as a 21-year-old, as well

Tweets