The Sharks Are Circling Zack Wheeler ... What Chum Can The Mets Get Back?
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus
The good news for Zack Wheeler is that he’s finally starting to put it together. Since June 1st, batters have an OPS of .614 against Wheeler. (He’s 0-3, but we don’t need to spell…
⬇️⬇️According to @Ackert_NYDN, the Diamondbacks, Cubs and Reds have all shown interest in Zack Wheeler.Blogger / Podcaster
There's still the unknown of how his body will respond after missing an entire season https://t.co/EYplowJvdPBlogger / Podcaster
