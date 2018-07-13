New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-02-05-at-9.43.25-am

Fees are back! Mets reintroduce ticket fees and per order charges!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Yes baby FEES are back! The Mets tried to sell you tickets with no fees but you ignored them and now fees are back! Enjoy paying FEES!  And don’t forget about the PER ORDER CHARGE!!!! Look at the beautiful $14 fee on my $474 ticket I might buy!  Plus...

Tweets