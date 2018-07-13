New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Fees are back! Mets reintroduce ticket fees and per order charges!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
Yes baby FEES are back! The Mets tried to sell you tickets with no fees but you ignored them and now fees are back! Enjoy paying FEES! And don’t forget about the PER ORDER CHARGE!!!! Look at the beautiful $14 fee on my $474 ticket I might buy! Plus...
Tweets
-
⬇️⬇️According to @Ackert_NYDN, the Diamondbacks, Cubs and Reds have all shown interest in Zack Wheeler.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There's still the unknown of how his body will respond after missing an entire season https://t.co/EYplowJvdPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @genymets: FOLLOWERS to RETWEET will be entered to win THIS YOENIS CESPEDES SHIN GUARD! #LGM #RETWEETBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @theori: Racist in #Chicago drops the n-bomb on brotha minding his business and catches the Blue Line to FadeTown.… https://t.co/dQOEGNYgS0TV / Radio Personality
-
Prospect writer reportedly in “excellent liver health.”Mets reportedly in 'excellent financial health' https://t.co/PtY5RBUumn https://t.co/zOFiJ4BCxJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @andymoney69: HOW DO YOU DO, FELLOW KIDS https://t.co/CfBO6b6QN0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets