New York Mets

Mets Merized
Brandon-nimmo-2

Cespedes’ Possibly Playing First A Symptom Of Mets’ Poor Offseason, Management

by: John Edwards Mets Merized Online 53s

Musical chairs, anyone?Multiple reports emerged Wednesday claiming that the Mets and outfielder Yoenis Cespedes had discussed the possibility of Cespedes playing a new position - first base. A

Tweets