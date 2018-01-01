New York Mets

Metsblog
20151011_utley_tejads_nl93oqgw_ku6xp4b1

Good riddance, Chase Utley

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Chase Utley, who tormented the Mets as a Phillie and broke Ruben Tejada's leg as a Dodger, will be retiring at the end of the season.

Tweets