New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Good riddance, Chase Utley
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Chase Utley, who tormented the Mets as a Phillie and broke Ruben Tejada's leg as a Dodger, will be retiring at the end of the season.
Tweets
-
Completely understand that Chase Utley was a great player - possibly a HOFer - but my emotions will never forgive h… https://t.co/Ye0H02pfH9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s how we stack up. #LGM ??⚾️?? Nimmo - RF Cabrera - 2B Bautista - 3B Conforto - LF Flores - 1B Mesoraco - C d… https://t.co/f5fIHncz2ROfficial Team Account
-
what do we think folks?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What a fantastic career https://t.co/VC0NDbzdO0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Option Conlon To Vegas, Activate Syndergaard https://t.co/SgIgwxuQ6n #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets' Zack Wheeler reportedly drawing interest from several teams: https://t.co/jG7Ei7NKalBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets