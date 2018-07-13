New York Mets
7/13/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
Even though Max Scherzer was merely mortal last night, the New York Mets (37-54) couldn’t take advantage of the situation and pick up a victory. Two home runs from Anthony Rendon and a back b…
