New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets vs. Nationals, Friday 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

The Mets (37-54) look for redemption against the division-rival Nationals (47-46) on Friday night at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tweets