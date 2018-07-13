New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets moving prospect McNeil around diamond

by: N/A MLB: Mets 54s

NEW YORK -- About a week ago, on a regular conference call that Mets officials hold with their player development staffers, the idea was floated to move prospect Jeff McNeil around the diamond. A natural second baseman, McNeil spent a bit of time at...

Tweets