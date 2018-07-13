New York Mets
Mets moving prospect McNeil around diamond
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 54s
NEW YORK -- About a week ago, on a regular conference call that Mets officials hold with their player development staffers, the idea was floated to move prospect Jeff McNeil around the diamond. A natural second baseman, McNeil spent a bit of time at...
Tweets
-
.@Noahsyndergaard really took #BeNimmo to heart. #PitchersWhoRakeOfficial Team Account
-
WIllie Mays used to be better than Jose Reyes is now@KOR12290 @metspolice The three season previous to 2016 Neil Walker was the better player.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are exposing prospect Jeff McNeil to multiple positions, in anticipation of a call-up soon: https://t.co/n5p7Gvq1FDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @StratOMatic: Your favorite league is back! The Strat-O-Matic Media Experts league will begin this Monday! #ReigningChamp Jon Mil… https://t.co/97nEgWKaJrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I did say early in season stick with Rosario--everyone develops at this level at a different pace--Amed is a winner--trust me on this one---Beat Writer / Columnist
-
They might like them, but they love Roark.It's official. The hitters like Thor a lot more than Jake.TV / Radio Network
