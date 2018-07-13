New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets second base prospect Jeff McNeil being used at different positions in advance of call-up | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 13, 2018 8:21 PM — Newsday 2m
In preparation for calling up Jeff McNeil to the major leagues, the Mets are planning to have the 26-year-old second baseman work at several positions with Triple-A Las Vegas to improve his defensive
Tweets
-
Swarzak and Blevins are up, but Swarzak has pitched once since his meltdown in Toronto.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Save situation and it's .....Gsellman will stay in.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call helps #LGM Ball 2 should be strike 3 Bot 8 Kelley vs Cabrera 28% call same 1.1in from edgeMisc
-
For the wins crowd, Syndergaard will have as many as deGrom (5) if the Mets hold this lead.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NikoMetsPlus: Using Instagram Stories once again to share my #Mets game experience. Feel free to check it out @NikoMetsPlus if you’d like.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Always good to turn on a Mets game and have the first thing you hear be Keith Hernandez saying, "by the way, that movie was 'Saboteur.'"TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets