New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
SEE IT: Mets' Syndergaard ropes an RBI single to help himself
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 9m
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard made his return to the rotation on Friday night, and he looks to have not lost a step. He was even making some noise at the plate.
Tweets
-
Swarzak and Blevins are up, but Swarzak has pitched once since his meltdown in Toronto.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Save situation and it's .....Gsellman will stay in.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call helps #LGM Ball 2 should be strike 3 Bot 8 Kelley vs Cabrera 28% call same 1.1in from edgeMisc
-
For the wins crowd, Syndergaard will have as many as deGrom (5) if the Mets hold this lead.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NikoMetsPlus: Using Instagram Stories once again to share my #Mets game experience. Feel free to check it out @NikoMetsPlus if you’d like.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Always good to turn on a Mets game and have the first thing you hear be Keith Hernandez saying, "by the way, that movie was 'Saboteur.'"TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets