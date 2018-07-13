New York Mets

Syndergaard wins in return from DL as Mets top Nationals 4-2 (Jul 13, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 4m

NEW YORK (AP) Noah Syndergaard pitched out of trouble in a rusty return from the disabled list and helped himself with an RBI single as the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Friday night.

