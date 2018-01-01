New York Mets

Mets win in Syndergaard's return, 4-2, over Nats

The Mets provided some quality run support during Noah Syndergaard's long-awaited return to Citi Field, and he repaid them by setting the tone for a 4-2 win over their division rival on Friday night.

