Syndergaard wins for Mets in return from disabled list

NEW YORK (AP) Noah Syndergaard pitched out of trouble in a rusty return from the disabled list and helped himself with an RBI single as the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Friday night.

