New York Mets

Mets 360
Winning

Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Nationals 2 (7/13/18)

by: Other Mets 360 8m

Noah Syndergaard returned to action with a flourish, pitching and hitting the Mets to a 4-2 victory over the Nationals Friday night. Syndergaard scattered seven hits over five innings and allowed j…

Tweets