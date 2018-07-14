New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness – Thor was good, was The Dark Knight better?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

My little article about Keith being lazy must have made its way to him.  He was clearly working harder last night.  Some great insight. Even read some copy for Gare.  Nice job Keith! SLACKISH REACTION:  Thor was back, which was good because I can use...

