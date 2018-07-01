New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Crismatt Hands In Solid Outing For Vegas

by: Daniel M. Mets Merized Online 1m

Las Vegas (44-48) 12, Abuquerque (44-47) 0   Box ScoreJeff McNeil LF: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, .398/.452/.677Zach Borenstein RF: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB, K, .250/.355/.497Phillip Evans

