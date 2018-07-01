New York Mets

Mets Merized
Amed-rosario-2-560x406

Red Hot Rosario Starting to Show True Potential

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 13m

Not every top prospect comes to the majors and sets the world on fire.For shortstop Amed Rosario, he has come to understand this, after debuting last August as one of the league's premier rook

Tweets