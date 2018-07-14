New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Fans weigh in on Jacob deGrom situation
by: Alan Schechter — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 7m
New York Mets fans took to our internet poll to address the issue of what to do with Jacob deGrom as we hit the trading deadline. We are getting close to...
Tweets
-
CESPEDES ready to take next https://t.co/c50mR2xEGM rehab and that could be rehab games. My gut tells me it could b… https://t.co/0HW9WbUAEqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
NL Injury Notes: D-backs, Cards, Cervelli, Mets, Cespedes https://t.co/4AtwPqtuAqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Look since we can’t have the fun of the Mets ever being good, the fun is seeing everything they do go wrong. I hope…Harvey looked completely washed here for 2 & 1/3 seasons, goes to a hitter’s park in Cincy, & is pitching respectab… https://t.co/AxVbxD7zLTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Callaway had a chat with Dom Smith today. Concern is Smith has lost focus worrying about getting demoted.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey Callaway just quashed any idea of Yoenis Cespedes coming back and playing first base. "He's our left fielder… https://t.co/p36xcWIqbmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OGTedBerg: Over the past month, I've sampled staple foods from 23 of the 32 World Cup countries without leaving the NYC metro… https://t.co/tNGdFVbPyRTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets