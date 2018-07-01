New York Mets

Mets Merized

Yoenis Cespedes May Return As Soon As Next Weekend In The Bronx

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 5m

In his press conference today, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said that former All-Star Yoenis Cespedes may return as soon as the team's first series after the All-Star break across town against the

Tweets