New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-mets-futures-game-20180714

Meet the Mets future: Andres Gimenez and Peter Alonso set for Futures Game duel at Nationals Park - NY Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 22s

What caught the veteran scouts' eye was not the play that Andres Gimenez made, but the one the Mets young shortstop prospect chose not to make.

Tweets