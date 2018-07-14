New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Martinez meets with Harper after Nats star jogs to first
by: @usatoday — USA Today 43s
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez met with star Bryce Harper a day after the outfielder failed to run out a ground ball in the fifth inning of Washington's 4-2 loss to the New York Mets
Tweets
-
Definition of the word "fool": Person or persons who've yet to listen to The Gray Area Podcast with Ray Jarvis.… https://t.co/6MEaUHwlg7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call helps #LGM Strike 2 should be ball 1 Top 3 Wheeler vs Voth 24% call same 1.4in from edgeMisc
-
I’m ok with this!@mnioannou Yea you can’t come back until October ??♀️Blogger / Podcaster
-
Minors
-
Off to a fast start. 3-0 #Mets | Top-3Official Team Account
-
If the Mets aren't going to make the playoffs, they may as well drag the Nationals down with them. A bottom-of-the-… https://t.co/bNeFWP5WqmBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets