New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Rivera pulled from rehab game with elbow pain

by: N/A MLB: Mets 57s

NEW YORK -- T.J. Rivera's rehab from Tommy John surgery hit a snag on Friday, when the infielder experienced discomfort in his right arm during a game at Triple-A Las Vegas. The Mets planned to reevaluate Rivera on Saturday to determine if they must shut.

Tweets