Bryce Harper jogs to first: Martinez meets with Nats star | SI.com
by: Associated Press July 14, 2018 — Sports Illustrated 5m
Nationals manager Dave Martinez met with Bryce Harper after the outfielder failed to run out a ground ball in Washington’s 4-2 loss to the New York Mets.
