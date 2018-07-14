New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Bryce-harper-nationals-mets-chat

Bryce Harper jogs to first: Martinez meets with Nats star | SI.com

by: Associated Press July 14, 2018 Sports Illustrated 5m

Nationals manager Dave Martinez met with Bryce Harper after the outfielder failed to run out a ground ball in Washington’s 4-2 loss to the New York Mets.

