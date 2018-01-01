New York Mets

Yahoo Sports

UPDATE 2-MLB Mets vs Nationals Box score

by: Reuters Yahoo Sports 44s

Jul 14 (OPTA) - Box score from New York Mets vs Washington Nationals on SaturdayNY Mets 7, Washington 4 Washington ab r h rbi bb so avg Eaton rf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .333 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .306 Rendon 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .285 Harper cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .214 Adams 1b 4 1..

