New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gimenez, Alonso to rep Mets in Futures Game
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
Twenty-eight of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects will take the field Sunday in the SiriusXM Futures Game. The 20th annual prospect showcase will feature several future big leaguers, including some who should arrive in the near future. Fourteen of the 50..
Tweets
-
You guys seriously are the best. I owe you. (But don't let up.)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Carlos Cortes's RBI single in the 8th gave Brooklyn a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 5-3 win over Wil… https://t.co/bukWp2E63rMinors
-
Some people are saying the opponent hates every team you root for, if that motivates you to vote.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Thanks John! It's definitely a team effort and we've got a good one!With so many rounds and so many draft picks in the MLB Draft, it's so hard to keep up with those drafted. The fact… https://t.co/eidJ2bIBmvBlogger / Podcaster
-
We've been struggling to put away our opponent. Please vote for NYIT!Vote: Quarterfinal - Shannon Donovan (@NYITBears) vs. Dominic Scorcia (@MercyMavericks)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TimHeiman: Just your run-of-the-mill fireworks delay before the top of the 12th here in Akron.Minors
- More Mets Tweets