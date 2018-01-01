New York Mets

Wheeler finally wins, Mets beat Washington 7-4

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 2m

If this was indeed his final start as a member of the New York Mets, Zack Wheeler finally did something he hadn't done since May 20, 2017: win a game at Citi Field. The subject of trade talk, Wheeler pitched into the eighth inning, Michael Conforto...

