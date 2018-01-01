New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets vs. Nationals, Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
The Mets (39-54) and Nationals (47-48) will conclude their four-game series on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field at 1:10 p.m.
Tweets
-
RT @ryanfagan: Mets prospect (and @sportingnews contributor) Peter Alonso rocking the Mets socks during BP/warmups.Newspaper / Magazine
-
Pete Alonso would be a better MLB HR derby contestant than half the guys they put in it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Former #Mets reliever and current USA team pitching coach LaTroy Hawkins.He looks like he could still help the #Mets https://t.co/Y3tnjPHZaSBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ryanfagan: And Mets prospect @PeterAlonso20 in slo-mo (yes, this one cleared the fence by quite a bit).Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PavlovicNBCS: Bochy said Samardzija will see team doctors today, likely getting MRI. Surgery hasn’t been discussed yet but he’ll… https://t.co/6v8uEaUdW2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
No problems for @Coreyy_Oswalt10.Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets