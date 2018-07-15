New York Mets

Cespedes set for sim game, could return Friday

NEW YORK -- Yoenis Cespedes will take a tangible step forward in his rehab from a strained right hip flexor on Monday, with the outfielder scheduled to play five innings in left field in a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Mets remain hopeful...

