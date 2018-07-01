New York Mets

Mets Merized
Asdrubal-cabrera-560x373

Cabrera Leaves Game In Eighth Inning With Hand Injury

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 4m

Asdrubal Cabrera left today's game in the top of the eighth inning after getting hurt on a play in the inning prior.Juan Soto was running to second and Anthony Swarzak fired the ball to second

Tweets