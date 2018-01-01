New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets prospect Alonso homers, US beats World in Futures Game

by: AP Fox Sports 3m

WASHINGTON (AP) New York Mets prospect Peter Alonso hit a two-run homer that reminded manager Torii Hunter of Mark McGwire as the United States beat the World 10-6 in a longball-filled All-Star Futures Game on Sunday.

Tweets