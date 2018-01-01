New York Mets

U.S. beats World in homer-filled Futures Game

by: Buster Olney ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m

Mets prospect Peter Alonso hit a two-run homer as the United States beat the World 10-6 on Sunday in a long ball-filled All-Star Futures Game. Reds prospect Taylor Trammell, who had a home run and a triple, was chosen as the MVP.

