Alonso Impresses With Power Show In Futures Game

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 7s

The New York Mets have a shooting star in their midst. At All-Star Weekend in Washington, DC, Peter Alonso, MLB Pipeline‘s 69th ranked MLB prospect, is garnering some very positive attention.

