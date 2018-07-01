New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-560x312

DeGrom: Let Me Start The All-Star Game

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 4m

Jacob deGrom had taken himself to another level, and he knows it. Last Sunday he was selected to his second All-Star game, his first since 2015.When asked on being selected to the game by Kristi

Tweets