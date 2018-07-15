New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
New-york-mets-v-philadelphia-phillies-e1531677045291-238x178

New York Mets SP Jacob deGrom presented with All-Star Game jersey (Video)

by: Billy McInerney Elite Sports NY 2m

New York Mets starting pitcher and lone representative Jacob deGrom was presented with his All-Star Game jersey at Citi Field.

Tweets