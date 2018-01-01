New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets prospect Tim Tebow on dating Miss Universe: 'I am very thankful'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 40s
Mets prospect Tim Tebow has confirmed he is dating the 2017 Miss Universe winner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.
Tweets
-
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes returned to game action in style https://t.co/7STOhymmnhTV / Radio Network
-
RT @DPLennon: #Mets update: Yoenis Céspedes played 5.0 innings in LF today in a simulated game in PSL: seven PAs, 2 HRs, single, BB, K. Two putouts in LF.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes hits two homers in return to game action https://t.co/1IHaU4cTkEBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets update: Yoenis Céspedes played 5.0 innings in LF today in a simulated game in PSL: seven PAs, 2 HRs, single, BB, K. Two putouts in LF.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
SEE IT: SNY gets up close and personal with Mets prospect @PeterAlonso20 at the MLB Futures Game!TV / Radio Network
-
2018 just keeps getting better for Carson Wentz https://t.co/mwDvRhWyWSBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets